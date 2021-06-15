On-Screen game controller unlocked for developers on iPadOS 15 and iOS 15

Apple has revealed during its WWDC a new on-screen virtual game controller API for developers to use on the iPad and iPhone.

The virtual game controller is available to every iOS developer and is easy to add and customize. The Cupertino-based company also mentioned how the API can be adapted with several layouts, a thumbstick, up to four buttons, a touchpad and a d-pad.

Game Technologies engineer Nat Brown says that the new iPhone and iPad on-screen controls look ‘amazing’ and are tuned to provide various grip setups for different hand sizes. It’s tailor made for great feel and responsiveness.

The API is made up of only several lines of code and can be easily integrated into iPad and iPhone games. Furthermore, setting it up on a per-game basis is quick, and there are several options to choose from.

The new on-screen virtual controls were introduced as part of the Platforms State of the Union segment during the 2021 WWDC.