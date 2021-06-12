Microsoft updates OneDrive for Mac – adds native support for Apple Silicon and new features

Microsoft has updated OneDrive for Mac to be more feature rich, fast, and efficient. The company has pushed a new update which adds native support for Apple Silicon Macs. It also adds new enhancements to make the service more user friendly.

The best new feature of the OneDrive update has to be Known Folder Move. It brings improved folder navigation to OneDrive users who have their files backed up to the cloud. Microsoft says that once this update rolls out, users will not be required to store their documents in a separate virtual drive for OneDrive.

Mac users will be able have their Desktop, Documents, and Pictures folder redirect to OneDrive cloud backed up folders. In the Finder’s sidebar, the OneDrive folder will also be shown for easier access to data on the cloud. These updates will help users have their documents backed up to OneDrive with ease and also reduces confusion between folders.

We have been actively working to address your request to enable Known Folder Move (KFM) support for macOS, and we’re thrilled to announce that soon you’ll be able to roll out KFM for your macOS users and redirect their Desktop, Documents, and Pictures folders to OneDrive. This means that people using OneDrive on the latest version of macOS can continue using folders they’re familiar with to do their daily work and be assured that their data is backed up and secure. KFM will also enable your macOS users to access their most important files across different devices and applications with no disruption to productivity, because their content is automatically synced to OneDrive. In addition, your users will be able to securely share their data within and outside their organization, increasing collaboration. Microsoft

To improve the user experience, Microsoft is also updating the icons of files which are backed up to OneDrive, which are available both locally and on OneDrive, and files which are available only locally.