News

OneNote app now available on Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
OneNote App

Microsoft has launched its OneNote app to be available on Apple’s mixed reality headset.

A new version of OneNote was released today in native format for the Apple Vision Pro. The app has many features and similarities with the iPad version of OneNote, and allows users to access their digital notebooks and write notes or memos for later use. OneDrive content syncing is also supported across multiple operating systems, as well as tags such as To Do and Important. For protection, users can add a password to keep the information away from prying eyes.

The OneNote app for Vision Pro works through a connected keyboard and mouse or hands-free. Microsoft intends to add Copilot support, inserting images via the Photos app or camera, and two factor authentication. Those interested can download OneNote for Vision Pro on the App Store, and will allow both work and personal accounts.

