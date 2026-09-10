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Online Apple Stores Down Before Big Event

By Samantha Wiley
Online Apple Stores Down Before Big Event

Ahead of the yearly iPhone event called ‘Surprise and Shine’, storefront online stores for Apple looks to have gone down. Several products are anticipated to be announced during the event, such as the first foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12. A potential surprise announcement could be the AirPods 5.


We can also expect the release dates for the big updates in software, such as macOS Golden Gate and iOS 27, and we could also get previews for upcoming products in the future.

Online Apple Stores Down Before Big Event

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be more expensive than the previous model as Apple has raised prices across its devices in June to combat the memory shortage worldwide, with the increased costs becoming unavoidable joining a long line of companies who did it earlier.


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