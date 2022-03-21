Online Mac Studio teardown suggests upgradeable SSD [Video]

A recent teardown video of the Mac Studio reveals that users might be able to upgrade the device’s SSD.

YouTube channel Max Tech shows in its online video how the storage is divided into two separate slots, with the component being readily removable and replaceable due to it not being soldered. The video further reveals the individual storage could be swapped in either slot and has a modular characteristic.

Apple says that the Mac Studio’s SSD component is ‘not user accessible’ on its official website, and says that interested buyers should choose their preferred storage from the start. The reason for this could be that it’s difficult to get into the internal storage area as it entails removing the machine’s rubber ring at the base and removing four screws.

Max Tech mentions that Apple could be planning an SSD upgrade at a later time, albeit only reserved for repair technicians and repairs. Other Silicon-based Macs have their SSDs soldered in place.