News

Open AI unlocks two free image generation on ChatGPT

By Samantha Wiley
Open AI

OpenAI announced that free users can now get two images a day on ChatGPT without any cost or subscription.

Advertisements

In an X post, OpenAI said that users ‘can ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card, or show what something looks like’ via ChatGPT. The engine used for image generation will be DALL-E 3. After the first two free images, the platform will then ask the user to subscribe to the Plus, which costs $20 per month. Apple said that ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 and Siri late this year, with Siri showing answers to questions. The only downside is that permission should be enabled on every Siri command.

Open AI

Apple will also have ChatGPT on the Writing Tools function for generating images and text. The engine for this will be the newest ChatGPT 4o version.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Spotify and Epic games claims Apple DMA changes ‘Illegal’
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram carousel post can now have 20 videos and photos
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $249 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
New ‘Search Here’ feature appears on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Web Apple Maps
Firefox browser gains support for Web Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor
The Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is $251 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 2026
Samsung to supply OLED panels for iPad Air 2026
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Mass production of iPhone 16 increase
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
Next M4 Mac mini billed ‘Apple’s smallest computer’
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 might arrive earlier in Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Tokyo real-time transit information for Apple Maps launches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?