Open AI unlocks two free image generation on ChatGPT

OpenAI announced that free users can now get two images a day on ChatGPT without any cost or subscription.

Advertisements

In an X post, OpenAI said that users ‘can ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card, or show what something looks like’ via ChatGPT. The engine used for image generation will be DALL-E 3. After the first two free images, the platform will then ask the user to subscribe to the Plus, which costs $20 per month. Apple said that ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 and Siri late this year, with Siri showing answers to questions. The only downside is that permission should be enabled on every Siri command.

Apple will also have ChatGPT on the Writing Tools function for generating images and text. The engine for this will be the newest ChatGPT 4o version.