‘Open Source at Apple’ website launches

Apple has recently launched its own website that features open-source collaboration and projects.

The new ‘Open Source at Apple’ site will host several WebKit and Swift projects, which will be released on GitHub once completed. Currently, the platform has two elements- a section for open source releases and another for featured projects.

Featured Projects will highlight Apple-made open source projects, as well as those created by Apple engineers and connected third party organizations. Releases section will reveal the code used in Developer, iOS and macOS tools. Apple has mentioned that it will be sharing them on GitHub.

Apple has been working with open source communities and using open source projects for a long time. The Cupertino-based company states that the project is found at ‘the heart of developer tools and Apple platforms’.

The ‘Open Source at Apple’ is now available to view and visit, with links leading to Kubernetes, Swift, WebKit, Releases and projects.