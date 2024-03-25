OpenAI, Baidu, and Google candidates for iOS generative AI

Apple has been meeting with Baidu, Open AI, and Google for powering its generative AI model for the iPhone.

Advertisements

The Wall Street Journal said that Apple is meeting with the said companies for its generative AI that will come with the launch of iOS 18. Baidu could be the one to power AI in China, while Open AI or Google will become partners in the US region and other countries. Generative AI models will have to get regulatory approval in China, and the Ernie chatbot is among the ‘approved list’, while ChatGPT and Gemini are not available in the said country.

The next iPhone 16 lineup is believed to have an upgraded Neural Engine for generative AI with the launch of iOS 18. Apple repeatedly said that they will have announcements for the upcoming generative AI features covering apps and iPhone technologies, including Health, Apple Music, Siri, and more.