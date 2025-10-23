OpenAI Bolstering Sora Content Protections After Concerns Regarding Deepfakes

OpenAI will be bolstering their protections on Sora. The AI video app will no longer let users make videos featuring voices or appearances of celebrities.

Bryan Cranston, Creative Artists Agency, SAG-AFTRA, OpenAI, Association of Talent Agents, and the United Talent Agency have shared a statement regarding productive collaboration to make sure likeness and voice protections are implemented across AI content created using the Sora app and Sora 2.

Users on Sora were able to make deepfakes of Cranston without compensation and his consent, while families of Martin Luther King Jr. and others have also made complaints. To fix the problem, the company has bolstered their guardrails on replicating the likeness and voices of celebrities who don’t give their consent.

The company would likewise improve protection for historical figures, and estate owners and authorized representatives can also request that their voice and likeness to not be utilized for cameos or AI-generated content on Sora.