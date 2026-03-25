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OpenAI Creating A Superapp

By Samantha Wiley
OpenAI Creating A Superapp

A superapp is currently in development, made by OpenAI that combines Codex, Atlas and ChatGPT, a coding platform, a browser and an app into one. The concept is to make the user experience simpler, as many customers from OpenAI are not resonating with the standalone apps, the company is trying to recover after their rivals’ recent success.


Executives at OpenAI are reportedly searching for things they can put back in the list of priorities as they focus on creating AI capabilities for their superapp that works autonomously on the computer of the user to deal with tasks such as data analysis and coding.

OpenAI Creating A Superapp

Big initiatives were revealed last year by OpenAI, like acquiring Jony Ive and the video app Sora. Anthropic has gained big momentum with the success of Cowork offerings and Claude. No timeline was given for the release of the superapp by OpenAI.


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