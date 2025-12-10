OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple

Several designers and engineers at Apple who are experts in watch design, robotics, audio, and more employees involved in their core products, have parted ways with the company to join OpenAI over the past months. A large portion of talent from Apple is now moving to OpenAI as the company is building a division dedicated to hardware.

The staff joining the company are those who contributed to several flagship categories under Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones, including platform-level audio and the industrial design of wearable watches. Some have listed that they have robotics experience. OpenAI is anticipated to release its first hardware in 2026.

Some Apple employees, like Alan Dye, have also been hired by Meta to contribute to the development of their smart glasses and AI. The retirement of multiple members, including John Giannandrea, AI chief, has recently been announced by Apple. Tim Cook is rumored to be retiring as early as next year.