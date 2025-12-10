News

OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple

By Samantha Wiley
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple

Several designers and engineers at Apple who are experts in watch design, robotics, audio, and more employees involved in their core products, have parted ways with the company to join OpenAI over the past months. A large portion of talent from Apple is now moving to OpenAI as the company is building a division dedicated to hardware.


The staff joining the company are those who contributed to several flagship categories under Apple Watches, iPads, iPhones, including platform-level audio and the industrial design of wearable watches. Some have listed that they have robotics experience. OpenAI is anticipated to release its first hardware in 2026.

OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple

Some Apple employees, like Alan Dye, have also been hired by Meta to contribute to the development of their smart glasses and AI. The retirement of multiple members, including John Giannandrea, AI chief, has recently been announced by Apple. Tim Cook is rumored to be retiring as early as next year.


Latest News
Apple Losing Two More Executives
Apple Losing Two More Executives
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
1 Min Read
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro
1 Min Read
Apple to Light Up Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
Apple to Light Up  Battersea Power Station With Winning Submissions
1 Min Read
John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page
John Giannandrea Removed From Executive Leader Page
1 Min Read
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
Get the Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS at $70 Off!
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
Demand for iPhone 17 Is Breaking Sales Records At Apple
1 Min Read
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay
Etsy Users Eligible for $15 Off on Transactions Above $75 When Using Apple Pay 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?