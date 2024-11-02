News

OpenAI launches ChatGPT search

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT

OpenAI recently announced the debut of its own search engine platform within the ChatGPT system.

ChatGPT Search will serve as an alternative to major search engines such as Google and the like, with AI-based internet searches for every query. OpenAI said that web search will be ‘in a much better way than before’ as the bot will provide links to sources, similar to one Google does. The engine for the search will be ChatGPT-4o, which launched as a mobile and desktop app and through the ChatGPT website.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT Search is available to those who have registered in the waitlist version, with the firm planning to roll out the feature in the coming weeks. It’s worth noting that the AI search engine will be unlocked for all users when it goes out. Using the search can be done via conversational manner, with the engine including links to blog posts and news where relevant.

