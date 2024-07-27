OpenAI launches search feature

Generative AI company has recently debuted its own search engine platform for OpenAI users.

SearchGPT is the newest AI tool by OpenAI. As per the company, it’s designed to ‘provide fast and timely answers’ with relevant sources cited. Right now the search engine tool is only available to testers and publishers, with the goal of collecting feedback and fine-tuning it before going on a public release. The company intends to add the ‘best’ features to ChatGPT in the near future. SearchGPT was designed to offer real-time web information with conversational capabilities, thereby enhancing user experience. It’s believed that SearchGPT will answer questions using up-to-date web information in a conversational manner.

OpenAI said that they are committed to a thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators and help users discover sites. Responses have in-line links and attribution so users will know the source of information, with a sidebar for additional details.