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OpenAI to Launch AI Smartphones

By Samantha Wiley
OpenAI to Launch AI Smartphones

OpenAI is looking to develop a smartphone that looks to be a big reversal from reports made in the past. OpenAI was not looking to enter the market for smartphones. The selected partners are Qualcomm and MediaTek, alongside Luxshare Precision Industry as the exclusive partner for manufacturing.


Mass production is scheduled for 2028, with the exact specification to be finalized later this year or next. Being able to control both the hardware and operating system is the only method for OpenAI to provide a comprehensive service for the AI agent.

OpenAI to Launch AI Smartphones

The first announcement for the hardware is expected to happen later this year or early next year. OpenAI has poached some talent from Apple, including Jony Ive, as OpenAI is looking to release AI products such as a smart lamp and smart glasses.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, states that it may be a good time to consider how user interfaces and operating systems work.


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