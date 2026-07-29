OpenAI To Launch Their First Hardware Products

The roadmap for OpenAI and their hardware has considerably sharpened the last few months, with the company supposedly releasing a smartphone that could launch as early as next year. The first hardware product to be offered by OpenAI is going to be a screenless portable smart speaker.

They then plan to release an AI agent phone built from context-aware interface that is continuous instead of having individual apps. OpenAI believes that the only way they can offer an agent service that is comprehensive is through operating both the hardware and system of the device.

Originally, the planned time for mass production was slated at 2028, but looks to have been moved to the first half of next year, with merged shipments from 2027 and 2028 could result in a quantity of 30 million units as long as development does not encounter any problems.