News

OpenAI unlocks ChatGPT search without sign-ins

By Samantha Wiley
OpenAI

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT search will be available to everyone even if they don’t sign into the platform.

Before the announcement, users would have to sign in to use the search engine. However, it’s now possible to use the function once they enter the website. This applies to all the ways users could use the search engine, whether it be on the browser or mobile and desktop app. To start, you’ll need to click on the web icon just below the ChatGPT interface just like you would on Google. GPT search allows for questions via conversation-like phrases, with the engine collecting information from the web and going with follow-up questions. It’s worth noting that context is preserved throughout the chat history.

OpenAI

The recent updates make ChatGPT search appear like a traditional search, with brief descriptions, images, and a map reference if needed. Links are included along with a sidebar for every query.

Lost your password?