News

Opera Browser to Gain Protection from Dangerous Clipboard-Based Attacks

By Samantha Wiley
Opera Browser to Gain Protection from Dangerous Clipboard-Based Attacks

Paste Protect is a new security feature announced by Opera Browser that looks to prevent cyberattacks that are clipboard-based, stopping them before the dangerous command is executed by accident by an unsuspecting person.


This will be the first significant browser that will provide protection against attacks known as ClickFix, a rising trick of social engineering that manipulates users to copy and paste dangerous commands into your terminal.

Opera Browser to Gain Protection from Dangerous Clipboard-Based Attacks

Usually ClickFix attacks are disguised as your routine prompts for troubleshooting in the form of CAPTCHA verifications that are fake, when this command is copy and paste they download malware onto your device and steal your passwords and important data, or provide the attacker access to your device that has the malware remotely. ClickFix has a record of more than half of malware loading cyberattacks in 2025, showing the fast growth of the technique to install malware.


Latest News
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Discussing With Chinese Companies YMTC and CXMT Regarding Purchase Of Memory Chips
Apple Discussing With Chinese Companies YMTC and CXMT Regarding Purchase Of Memory Chips
1 Min Read
Development for AirPods Pro with Cameras Postponed
Development for AirPods Pro with Cameras Postponed
1 Min Read
iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available
iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 To Come with 9GB RAM But 2 Features Will Not Be Available
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off
The AirTag 2 4-pack is $10 Off
1 Min Read
TV Time To Shut Down After More Than A Decade of Operations
TV Time To Shut Down After More Than A Decade of Operations
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Models in the United States to Use Qualcomm Modems
iPhone 18 Models in the United States to Use Qualcomm Modems
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air 512GB is $230 Off
1 Min Read
New iPad Pro Model Could Release Next Year
New iPad Pro Model Could Release Next Year
1 Min Read
Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units
Production for Foldable iPhone Will be 10 Million Units
1 Min Read
2026 Winners of iPhone Photography Awards Announced
2026 Winners of iPhone Photography Awards Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?