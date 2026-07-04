Opera Browser to Gain Protection from Dangerous Clipboard-Based Attacks

Paste Protect is a new security feature announced by Opera Browser that looks to prevent cyberattacks that are clipboard-based, stopping them before the dangerous command is executed by accident by an unsuspecting person.

This will be the first significant browser that will provide protection against attacks known as ClickFix, a rising trick of social engineering that manipulates users to copy and paste dangerous commands into your terminal.

Usually ClickFix attacks are disguised as your routine prompts for troubleshooting in the form of CAPTCHA verifications that are fake, when this command is copy and paste they download malware onto your device and steal your passwords and important data, or provide the attacker access to your device that has the malware remotely. ClickFix has a record of more than half of malware loading cyberattacks in 2025, showing the fast growth of the technique to install malware.