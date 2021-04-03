Opera releases M1 Mac native support

Opera web browser for macOS now has native Mac M1 chip support, allowing for a better experience on Apple Silicon computers.

Native support makes the web browser work faster and more efficiently. The latest version lets the app work twice as fast as its predecessor, claims Opera.

Aside from the M1 Mac support the company also mentioned that the Flow, Player and crypto wallet feature can be customized via keyboard shortcuts.

Opera has a wealth of features that can’t be found on other web browsers. For instance, it has a tracking blocker built-in, a cryptocurrency wallet, integrated buttons for social media, a free VPN and the ‘Flow’ feature, which lets users share files, links and items to and from iOS and macOS and vice versa in an encrypted format.

Opera isn’t the only third party web browser to have M1 Mac support. Firefox had theirs on December 2020 while Google Chrome added it on November 2020.