Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5

By Samantha Wiley
Smartphone

Oppo has previewed its take on foldable phones, presenting the world’s thinnest with the Find N5 foldable which they compared to devices made by Apple like the M4 iPad Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Images are making rounds on the internet and social media as the company hypes up its new device prior to its launch this coming February. It is suggested that the N5 Foldable has a thickness of approximately only half of the iPhone 16 Pro Max measuring 8.25mm, and zooming in shows that it is a bit thicker than the USB-C port it has, with a standard thickness of 2.6mm at the very least. The title of the world’s slimmest foldable is owned by the Honor Magic V3 which measures 4.35mm thick when the phone is unfolded, so the N5 will likely be around 4mm thick.

Smartphone

No specific date has been revealed by Oppo regarding the launch of their new smartphone, but the Find N5 is anticipated to be renamed as the OnePlus Open 2 for its release in the U.S.

Lost your password?