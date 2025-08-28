News

Oppo Has Responded To The Lawsuit Apple Filed

By Samantha Wiley
Oppo Has Responded To The Lawsuit Apple Filed

Oppo has shared a statement regarding the lawsuit filed against Chen Shi, a former employee of Apple who’s now working at Oppo, regarding the alleged theft of valuable trade secret information on the new Apple Watch.

Advertisements

Chen Shi allegedly came up with a plan to steal the trade secrets of the company associated with the Apple Watch. Data such as its design, specs, and documentation during development were shared by Shi with their rival company Oppo, a Chinese company making and selling smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets.

Oppo Has Responded To The Lawsuit Apple Filed

An Oppo spokesperson stated that they are aware of the lawsuit filed by the company and have reviewed it. The company respects the trade secrets of companies, and this includes Apple. There was no evidence supporting the link between allegations and Shi’s conduct. Oppo will be cooperating in the legal process and believes in judicial proceedings that are done fairly.

Advertisements

Latest News
Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $40 off
Amazon has the AirPods 4 with ANC marked $40 off
1 Min Read
Apple Looking to Partner with AI Companies for A Revamped Siri
Apple Looking to Partner with AI Companies for A Revamped Siri
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Now Available To Rent Or Purchase On Apple TV
F1 Movie Now Available To Rent Or Purchase On Apple TV
1 Min Read
Ex Apple Employee is Being Sued After Allegedly Stealing Valuable Information
Ex Apple Employee is Being Sued After Allegedly Stealing Valuable Information
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off On Amazon
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Rolled Out in Apple TV
F1 Movie Rolled Out in Apple TV 
1 Min Read
South Park Poking Fun At Donald Trump and Tim Cook Apple CEO
South Park Poking Fun At Donald Trump and Tim Cook Apple CEO
1 Min Read
Apple TV+ Subscription Price Increased
Apple TV+ Subscription Price Increased
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is Marked $200 off on Amazon
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is Marked $200 off on Amazon
1 Min Read
4th Trailer For ‘The Morning Show’ Released By Apple
4th Trailer For ‘The Morning Show’ Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership
Apple Opting Out of Their MLB Contract, Ending Partnership
1 Min Read
New Playlist Mix Feature Premiered By Spotify Before Apple Music Rolls Out Automix
New Playlist Mix Feature Premiered By Spotify Before Apple Music Rolls Out Automix 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?