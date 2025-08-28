Oppo Has Responded To The Lawsuit Apple Filed

Oppo has shared a statement regarding the lawsuit filed against Chen Shi, a former employee of Apple who’s now working at Oppo, regarding the alleged theft of valuable trade secret information on the new Apple Watch.

Chen Shi allegedly came up with a plan to steal the trade secrets of the company associated with the Apple Watch. Data such as its design, specs, and documentation during development were shared by Shi with their rival company Oppo, a Chinese company making and selling smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets.

An Oppo spokesperson stated that they are aware of the lawsuit filed by the company and have reviewed it. The company respects the trade secrets of companies, and this includes Apple. There was no evidence supporting the link between allegations and Shi’s conduct. Oppo will be cooperating in the legal process and believes in judicial proceedings that are done fairly.