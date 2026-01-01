News

Other Roomba Vacuums Receive Matter Support

By Samantha Wiley
iRobot has integrated support for Matter into more robot vacuums, called Roomba, during the past few weeks. This integration enables Siri Voice commands and the addition to the Home app. Matter integration is accessible for the Combo 10 Max model this year, but the current Roomba 500 Combo, Roomba Max 700 Combo, and Roomba Max 700 Vac gets the feature via an update.


Roomba products that are Matter-enabled can be integrated with the Home app for gadgets that are on iOS 18.4 or newer, as long as you have a Home hub like the HomePod or the Apple TV. When you add the Roomba to the Home app, you can set it to clean your house automatically and add it to other devices in the HomeKit.

Support for Matter-connected robot vacuums has been added by Apple for iOS 18.4 this year, and many companies have released robot vacuums with Matter options like Roomba, Switchbot, Ecovacs, Roborock, and more.


