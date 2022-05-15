OtterBox’s All-in-One MagSafe Charging Station Drops 43 Percent

By Samantha Wiley
Eliminate unnecessary clutter and improve your productivity with a multi-charging hub. Today, OtterBox’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for MagSafe is down to just $45.28 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

OtterBox’s product effectively solves the charging dilemma for all your Apple essential tech. Instead of having to deal with several adapters and cables, you can just set up the 3-in-1 charging station and let MagSafe technology do the rest. Your AirPods and iPhone, as well as Apple Watch can now be charged with utmost convenience.

The wireless charging station by OtterBox comes in black or white finish and sits stylishly on any surface. It sports a space-saving design and has no-slip surfaces so you can dock and undock with one hand and not have to worry about slippage and the device falling down. It’s small enough that you can take it with you anywhere in the house or on the go.

Buy the OtterBox 3 in 1 MagSafe Charging Station at an amazing 43% off today!

