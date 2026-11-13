Outage for Microsoft 365 Still Ongoing

Microsoft 365 is dealing with a global outage where users are not able to access features such as Copilot, Teams, and access to their professional emails. Microsoft released a statement that they are making efforts to recover. The issue surfaced on November 12, when over 100,000 reports in Outlook were recorded on Downdetector after 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The outage has branched out to government operations and businesses. Japan corroborated that it had a big impact on the IT systems within the government.

In the middle of the storm is Exchange Online, with the Microsoft service health page stating that affected users could experience difficulties opening features, such as mail in Outlook, with messages being delayed on the platform. Accounts on Exchange Online were also accessed through other platforms such as Apple Mail and are currently dealing with issues from the outage, as Microsoft’s infrastructure is involved with the issue. The outage looks to have also affected AI services third-party, specifically, the accounts connected to accounts on Microsoft.

Teams is not fully offline, with most meeting, messaging, and calling functions staying available, but issues may be encountered by users when they deal with invitations, handle meetings, and entries for calendars. The most recent update by Microsoft featured repairs across many parts in the Asia Pacific, with mailbox access being improved, helping the emails that were delayed get through.

The email timeout was increased by Microsoft to 48 hours to protect the messages that were delayed while clearing backlogs. Other features on Microsoft 365 are affected, such as files, Copilot, and Exchange, with other issues found regarding Planner, administrative tools, and To Do. Users of the platforms might still experience failures as the company is looking to solve the issue. No proof of exploits with malicious intentions was found, and no date was provided for when the platform will be fixed.