Outfit your iPhone with this Vintage style BookBook case, now 32% off

How awesome would it be if you could turn your iPhone into a cool vintage book and gain a few uses in the process? You won’t have to imagine- today, the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 11 Pro is down to just $47.28 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

Classic aesthetics aside you can unlock a few useful function when you slot your iPhone into the leather wallet case. Full-grain leather inlay opens up to reveal four interior card slots and a side pocket so you can put your receipts or bills. This means you won’t need to bring your wallet everywhere you go!

The leather case can accommodate wireless and car mount charging, and can be propped up for hands-free video watching. Raised edge and an improved shell will protect your precious smartphone from everyday scratches, bumps and falls. At the back is a camera hole so you can take pictures and videos with absolute ease.

Buy the Twelve South BookBook leather case at $23 off today!