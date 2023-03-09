OWC’s Portable USB SSD Drive with 1TB Storage is $50 Off

USB thumb drives have come a long way in terms of storage size as they pack a lot of space in a small shell. Today, you can get the OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD for just $129.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

The Envoy Pro Mini is small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket but has so much use in transferring data and backup solutions. It has a plug and play mechanism and universally compatible with USB-A and USB-C ports, which means you can use it for games, graphics, general data storage, photography, videos, and more.

Its machined aluminum shell not only looks cool but also keeps operation silent and efficient. A neck lanyard is included. A detachable end makes sharing and collaboration a snap. Each purchase comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Buy the discounted OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD today!