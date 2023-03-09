    OWC’s Portable USB SSD Drive with 1TB Storage is $50 Off

    Samantha WileyBy
    USB thumb drives have come a long way in terms of storage size as they pack a lot of space in a small shell. Today, you can get the OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD for just $129.99 from its original price of $179 on Amazon.

    OWC’s Portable USB SSD Drive
    Preview Product Price
    OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini USB-C + USB-A (10Gb/s) Portable SSD OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini USB-C + USB-A (10Gb/s) Portable SSD $149.00 $129.99 Buy on Amazon

    The Envoy Pro Mini is small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket but has so much use in transferring data and backup solutions. It has a plug and play mechanism and universally compatible with USB-A and USB-C ports, which means you can use it for games, graphics, general data storage, photography, videos, and more. 

    Its machined aluminum shell not only looks cool but also keeps operation silent and efficient. A neck lanyard is included. A detachable end makes sharing and collaboration a snap. Each purchase comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

    Buy the discounted OWC 1TB Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

