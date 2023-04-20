Own a 24-inch M1 iMac at $299 Off

A sweet all-in-one computer setup awaits you with our deal. Today, the 24-inch iMac with M1 is down to just $1,199.99 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

If you’re keen to get an instant aesthetically-pleasing workstation, then the 2021 iMac should be definitely in your list. You can choose from seven unique color options, with matching accessories and support for iPad and iPhone. A 24-inch Retina display will suffice in virtually every workflow you need, including photo editing, watching videos, and more.

On the inside, you get the powerful M1 processor which is comprised of eight GPUs and CPUs. 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD should cover all the apps, games, and software you wish to run. Up the top end is a 1080p FaceTime camera, while a three-mic array and six-speaker sound system rounds out the communication and multimedia options. Grab the discounted 24-inch iMac with M1 today!