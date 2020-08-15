Own High-Performance Powerbeats Earphones for Only $129.95

A number of Beats Headphones are currently up for sale on Amazon. The affordable Powerbeats at $149.95 is now just $129.95, making it a worthy consideration when you need high performance wireless earphones to accompany you wherever you go.

The Powerbeats earphones sport the H1 headphone chip produced by Apple for crystal-clear connection in music, calls or content. Active individuals who don’t want any distractions will be pleased to find the adjustable earhooks more than up for the job. Also, the water and sweat resistance come in handy for those tough gym workouts.

Powerbeats boast an impressive 15-hour playback on a full charge for music, and it has a fast fuel technology for an hour of music on a 5-minute charge. You also get hands-free technology via active voice assistant on supported devices and two beam-forming mics to keep unwanted noise out.

Hurry and get yours today before stocks run out.