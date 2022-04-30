Apple TV+ Series Pachinko renewed for second season

Apple continues to expand the content on its video streaming platform – prior to the finale of the series ‘Pachinko’, the company announced that the show has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the same title.

Pachinko is created by Soo Hugh – it is a multigenerational story about a Korean family living in Japan. The events shown in the series take place through the 20th century. Apple is taking forward the series with the announced future seasons. While Hugh has not revealed any details of the future of the show, she acknowledged the enthusiasm of fans of the show for wanting more.

Dreams and hopes of an immigrant family

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” said Hugh. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show, and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

The story of Pachinko revolves around a Korean family which immigrated to Japan. It spans across four different generations of the family which left their homeland to survive and thrive. The dreams and hopes of the family weaves together the entire story which starts from the early 1900s in South Korea.

The story of Pachinko is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch named Sunja. It is shown that she triumphs against all the odds that come up in her life. According to Apple, the series is a story of war and peace, triumph and reckoning, love and loss.

Apple has not provided any information on when the second season of Pachinko will go into production. The first season of Pachinko is now streaming on Apple TV+.