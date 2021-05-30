Paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’ Seen on App Store

Twitter has recently added a ‘Twitter Blue’ option under its in-app purchases for $2.99.

Although the option to purchase Twitter Blue is available the feature doesn’t work yet. First discovered by Jane Wong, Twitter Blue code was found on the iOS app.

Twitter Blue will have several useful options, including an ‘Undo’ button that allows subscribers to erase their post within a set amount of time, and ‘Reader Mode’ which optimizes walls of texts to make them easier to read.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs $2.99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store



For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅



Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons



Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Aside from that new color themes and custom app icons are available. Subscribers can also see the Collections where they can organize and save their tweets for later access.

Twitter Blue has not been announced yet, and Twitter doesn’t have a launch date for the new paid feature. However, the fact that it’s live on App Store could probably mean that it will launch in the near future. Twitter doesn’t have a comment at the moment.