Pair your iPad with a tough and rugged Folio Keyboard and save $49

Apple’s Magic Keyboard not cutting it in the toughness department? If you’re constantly on the go and need a durable folio keyboard, Logitech has the answer. Today, you can get the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard for just $101.50 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The keyboard folio sports four modes that can handle any task or environment, including reading, viewing, sketching and typing. The whole folio is made from shock-absorbent technology and can withstand drops, bumps and similar mishaps.

Inside, the keyboard is spill-proof and rain-proof, which means it won’t get wet if you or someone spilled a drink on it. Cleaning is a matter of wiping it with a cloth and drying it. The folio keyboards connection is magnetic and doesn’t require Bluetooth so you won’t have to worry about running out of juice. It’s made for the iPad and features iOS shortcut keys where you’d normally find them.

Get the Logitech Keyboard Folio at nearly $50 off today!