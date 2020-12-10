Panera Bread customers get extra discount on Apple Card promo

Apple has had a partnership with Panera Bread since August of this year, offering 3% daily cash on Panera app, Panera restaurant, and Panera.com purchases when using an Apple Card.

Now, Panera Bread has added a new discount for its customers when they use Apple Card on Apple Pay. Customers get $5 daily cashback on purchases of $25 or more when they use their Apple Card. This applies to retail locations, the Panera website, or the app. Gift card purchases are not included in the promo.

The Panera $5 daily cash back promo has begun December 9 and will end December 25th of this year.

Apple Card with Apple Pay can give users discounts and daily cash back on qualifying merchants such as Nike, Uber, and Mobil and Exxon stations. For a list of other places that offer 3% daily cash back you can go to the official Apple Card website.