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Paradigm Shift Sued By Magnet Forensics Regarding Exploit

By Samantha Wiley
Paradigm Shift Sued By Magnet Forensics Regarding Exploit

Paradigm Shift, a research firm for cybersecurity, uploaded details about the A12 and A13 chip of Apple with a vulnerability from the boot ROM that is affecting the chips. The blog post was removed as Magnet Forensics, a firm for digital forensics, has sued them.


Magnet Forensics filed the complaint to a federal court in Georgia this month that accuses the vulnerability that was shown by Paradigm Shift. It’s largely the same as the one that Mario Del Gaudio was working on before going to Paradigm Shift. Mario Del Gaudio is a former employee of the company and they are accusing Mario of sharing trade secrets.

Paradigm Shift Sued By Magnet Forensics Regarding Exploit

The iPhone 11 line and the iPhone XS are powered by the A12 and A13 chips alongside a couple devices. iOS updates are not able to patch the vulnerability in the boot ROM because the code is embedded permanently in the read only memory of the chip.


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