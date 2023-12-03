Paramount and Apple in talks surrounding discounted streaming services

Paramount and Apple have been in discussion surrounding a bundled streaming service with a discount, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The two companies are believed to be in talks about a possible combination of Apple TV+ and Paramount+ that will cost less compared to having each of the two streaming services together. The WSJ claims that the meetings are in the early stages and therefore it’s not yet clear as to what will happen.

Discussions between the two companies have come where subscribers are switching or canceling their subscriptions and streaming services are raising their monthly fees to adjust for profitability. Apple did a price hike for its Apple TV+ service in October from $6.99 to $9.99. The plan to join forces could lessen the risk of a subscriber canceling. This strategy was seen in action when Max and Netflix combined to form a bundled deal with Verizon.