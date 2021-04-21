Parler App makes its way back to the App Store

Social app Parler has been allowed to return to the App Store after spending three months removed from the platform.

Apple announced the move via letter to Congress. In the letter, the Cupertino-based company mentioned how content moderation has been improved enough to grant a return.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO said in January that if the developers of Parler wish to get back to the App Store they will need to change their moderation guidelines to follow the terms of service set by Apple. After a while Parler updated its community policy and guidelines but Apple deemed it insufficient and rejected the proposition.

Parler is a ‘free speech app’ that grew in popularity over time. Before it was removed, the app was called home by far-right extremists and radicals.

Google followed suit with the Parler app removal just hours after it was pulled on the App Store. Amazon did the same by pulling the plug on its webpage.