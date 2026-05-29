Passeig de Gracia Apple Store in Barcelona Reopening Its Doors

The Passeig de Gracia Apple store in the middle of Barcelona has reopened its doors after being closed for three months to receive renovations. The video wall of the store has been changed with a dedicated pickup station for orders placed online by customers who want to pick them up.

The trees indoors, along with wood cubes that have been placed around the screen, were also removed. This makes the glass staircase more visible. Other than that, the terrazzo floor of the store has a white finish.

The Passeig de Gracia Apple Store in Barcelona opened back in 2012 and is one of Apple’s flagship retail stores, with the store being located in the heart of Barcelona, one of the most famous avenues of the country, inside a former historic bank building with an amazing stone facade. It’s a popular place among the locals.