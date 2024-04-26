News

Passkey support added on iOS WhatsApp

By Samantha Wiley
WhatsApp

Passkeys is now supported on the latest version of messaging app WhatsApp on iOS.

Meta recently announced that its messaging app will roll out Passkeys support on iOS devices. WhatsApp users can log on using Touch ID, their device passcode, or Face ID instead of entering a password. Passkeys are meant to replace entering traditional passwords and reduce instances of phishing and hacking. Passkeys do not require the user to enter a password or input an authentication code via SMS or email, which can be intercepted.

WhatsApp

The other benefit of using Passkeys is convenience, as logins are quicker through Touch ID or Face ID compared to typing a password. WhatsApp users can enable Passkeys support by going to Settings, then Account, and Passkeys. Apple introduced Passkeys in 2022 for devices that run iPadOS 16, iOS 16, and macOS Ventura and later. Companies such as PayPal, Microsoft, and Google have already implemented support for it.

