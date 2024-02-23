Passkeys arrive on PlayStation

Apple’s Passkeys feature is now available for PlayStation users.

Passkey integration is set to be introduced to PlayStation users, with authentication done using a passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. This serves as an alternative to having to put in a password while logging to a PlayStation account in the app, via the web, or on a console. The feature serves as a more convenient and secure way compared to putting in a traditional password as they’re more streamlined. Furthermore, Passkeys are more resistant to phishing as there’s no password input involved, nor a one-time SMS authentication which could get intercepted.

Apple has introduced Passkeys in 2022 and made it available for users on devices with macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 or later, and iOS 16 or later. Support for Passkeys is growing, with notable companies such as Microsoft, PayPal, Google, Twitter, eBay, and Best Buy adopting the technology.