Passkeys support added to X

By Samantha Wiley
Social media platform X now has Passkeys support for secure user logins.

In a new announcement, X said that passkeys as a login option is now available for users in the US. Passkeys is a new kind of authentication that’s more secure compared to passwords as users can sign in via a device passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. Passkeys are more secure and offer greater security against phishing and other online attacks.

X users can set up passkeys by logging in, going to ‘Your account’, then Settings and Security. Under Additional Password Protection, opt for Passkey and enter the password. Follow the prompts to complete the setup. X is just one of many companies integrating the technology over the last year, with notables being Microsoft, eBay, PayPal, Google, Dashlane, and more. In the post, X said that passkeys is only available to users in the US and might be rolling out to other regions.

