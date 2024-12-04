News

Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, announces retirement

By Samantha Wiley
Pat Gelsinger

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, has announced his retirement following significant challenges in the multinational corporation’s struggles with the competition against other major players in the chip industry like Apple.

Advertisements

Gelsinger’s stepping down was announced on December 1st, marking the end of a career that lasted 40 years in the company. Intel was facing a big challenge when Apple made it known that they would be making a transition from Intel processors to their own custom chips for use with their Macs starting with the M1 chip, surpassing what Intel had to offer at the time with this decision signaling a considerable change in the chipmaking industry.

Pat Gelsinger

He replaced CEO Bob Swan in 2021 by rejoining Intel at a crucial moment, and as an incoming CEO he implied that Intel will have to deliver products that are better and superior for the PC ecosystem than what a lifestyle company, pertaining to Apple, can offer. Despite the efforts made by Gelsinger, Intel still faced major challenges in keeping up with its market value and revenue during his tenure, and the share price of the company has seen a huge decline.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Apple Watch
Apple Watch getting Tesla app later this month
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $95 Off
1 Min Read
HomeKit
Robot vacuum control feature headed on HomeKit next year
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp to discontinue support for older iPhone models in 2025
1 Min Read
Wallace & Gromit
Wallace & Gromit show to appear on London Apple store
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD Storage is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Apple iPad trade-in values increases
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reportedly ordered M5 Chips from manufacturing partner TSMC
1 Min Read
Apple
Annual Apple 4-day shopping event ongoing
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
The 24-inch M4 iMac with 256GB Storage is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple Store in Washington closed down during peak hours on Black Friday due to protests
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
MacStadium adding Mac Mini with M4 to its data center
1 Min Read
Lost your password?