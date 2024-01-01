News

Patent reveals new accessory for Vision Pro Headset

By Samantha Wiley
Accessory for Vision Pro Headset

A new patent submitted by Apple shows the first official accessory for the Vision Pro headset.

Apple gained 70 design patents as filed on December 22. One of them was a new Vision Pro accessory that offers various images set at angles. The patent suggests a design that matches the mixed reality headset’s headband, with a woven fabric that covers the side and front, but not the Light Seal or back. As for functionality, the accessory could act as a shield to prevent scratches on the Eyesight display. There’s a tab on the corner for easy detachment and storage.

Other notable patent designs and submissions include a Vision Pro battery pack, which some websites claim is a new type of MagSafe battery pack with a recessed port. It’s worth noting that the appearance of the patent reveals that the unit cable of the headset is removable in order for the MagSafe charger to work.

