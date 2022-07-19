Patent troll targets Apple chips

Sonrai Memory Limited has brought forth a lawsuit for alleged patent infringement that they claim they possess.

The lawsuit was presented to the US District Court in Western District of Texas by the company, saying that the Cupertino-based company had infringed on two of its patents.

The first was a ‘variable charge pump circuit with dynamic load’ and the second was ‘chip multiprocessor with multiple operating systems’. Furthermore, the list seemingly involved the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the iPad Pro and the 5th generation iPad.

The case further says that Apple has infringed the 014 patent with chips for the T, M and A-series. The 241 patent involved the SK Hynix NAND Flash die. The company demanded expenses, costs, interests, damages and licensing fees, as well as a trial by jury.

Other tech companies Samsung, Lenovo, LG, Google and Western Digital have been the target of these patent infringement suits.