Pay only $150 for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

It’s generally not a wise move to get a new pair of AirPods just for the wireless charging case alone, but then there’s a lot of convenience to be had, especially if you have a Qi charger.

However, there’s always an exception to the rule. When the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case drops to just $150 then it’s definitely worth a serious consideration!

Today, the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case drops down to just $149.99 from its original price of $199.99 on Amazon. It’s an excellent deal for those who’re waiting for the right price to get the Apple product.

The iPhone and AirPods is a match made in heaven. Both have auto-connect features and easy setup for iOS devices, including iPad models. If you have more than one you won’t have to disconnect and reconnect to the one you want. With the wireless charging case you can expect a playback lifespan of 24 hours.

Get the discounted Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at just $149.99 today!