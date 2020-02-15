Pay only $30 for the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

Haider Ali Khan


White optical mice are as rare as they sound, but this may be the only time you can get a discounted gaming mouse in white, much less with the Razer brand.



Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400 DPI Optical Sensor - 5 Programmable Buttons - Mechanical Switches - Rubber Side Grips - White Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: 6400 DPI Optical Sensor - 5 Programmable Buttons -... $49.99 $29.99 Buy on Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse has dropped to a low price of $29.99 from its original price of $49.99 on Amazon. That’s $20 off on a trusted computer peripheral brand that gamers prefer.

The DeathAdder Essential boasts a blisteringly high 6,400 DPI which can be adjusted via dedicated buttons, depending on what you’re doing. Mechanical switches can last on up to 10 million clicks and is backed by a two-year warranty. Moreover, five programmable buttons can be remapped or assigned macro function using the Razer Synapse software. Last but not the least, you get a rubberized scroll wheel for maximum accuracy.

The DeathAdder’s white shell is a break from the usual black and green motif of Razer. It’s stylish and now more affordable, so get yours today!

