The wireless charging case for AirPods is now 18% Off

In today’s tech- and the device-heavy world, having a lot of cables can mean clutter. Now, you have a chance to eliminate one cord by buying the official Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods at just $64.99 from its original price of $79 on Amazon. The 18% discount equates to one less charging cable you have to worry about.

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

There’s a number of reasons why a wireless charging case is better than a wired one. First, it supports both wired and wireless charging which can be convenient for AirPods owners who are always on the go. If you have a Qi pad, you can just place the case and voila! Charging capability without the mess.

The ‘official’ tag means it should work out of the box and similar to the wired charging case. The Apple Wireless Charging Case works on AirPods 1st gen and later.

There’s no better time than now to get the $14 discounted wireless charging case!