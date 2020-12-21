Pay Only $70 for a Logitech Slim Folio Pro

Turn your iPad into a versatile device with the help of the Logitech Slim Folio PRO and save $40 in the process. Today, the iPad Pro accessory is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $109.99 on Amazon.

Logitech’s offering has a set of useful features for just about every iPad Pro owner. You get backlit keys which let you type away without having to find an illuminated area or light source. The keys are large and well-spaced so you can type without having any issues. What’s more, there’s a row of iOS shortcut keys so you’ll feel right at home.

The case sports a smooth fabric, is lightweight and can shield your 1st gen iPad Pro from spills, scratches and scruffs. You won’t have to worry about the screen being accidentally left open, thanks to the magnetic latch. There’s even a special slot for charging and storing your Apple Pencil.

Buy the discounted Logitech Slim Folio Pro today!