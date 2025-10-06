News

Paying Tribute To Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs on His 14th Death Anniversary

By Samantha Wiley
It has been 14 years since Steve Jobs passed away at the age of 56 years old, a day after Siri and iPhone 4S were launched by Apple. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, paid his tribute to Steve Jobs again this year with a post, and reflected on when they opened their very first event held at the Steve Jobs Theater back in 2017.


During the event, the company premiered the iPhone X, a significant upgrade to the device Steve Jobs revealed back in 2007. A website called the Steve Jobs Archive has a collection of emails, quotes, videos, and photos from him, encouraging fellowship to the young creators of the world to take after him.

On top of that, Apple has a page called “Remembering Steve” with condolences coming from customers worldwide after his passing back in 2011. The co-founder of Apple died on October 5, Wednesday in his home in Palo Alto.


