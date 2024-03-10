PayPal business Tap to Pay option now supported on iPhone

PayPal business users for Venmo and Zettle will now be able to offer Tap to Pay using their iPhones for taking payments.

PayPal recently announced that US customers can now use Tap to Pay nationwide. Apple Pay support had been declared since September last year but the service is slower compared to business Tap to Pay. In a statement, Nitin Prabhu said that Tap to Pay allows small businesses that use Zettle and Venmo to begin accepting digital wallet payments and contactless card transitions using their iPhones. Before Tap to Pay, Zettle had their own hardware or point of systems to accept payment.

It’s been mentioned that taxes may be added manually, as well as issue refunds and send receipts to customers. Tips are also an option. Tap to Pay was first introduced in February of 2022, and has been steadily growing to other countries and companies.