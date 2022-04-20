PayPal down: eBay payments not working for many

PayPal is down and users are currently facing problems when paying an invoice on eBay or directly via PayPal’s invoicing platform. According to many users on Twitter, PayPal is not working on eBay for them.

The reason in regards to the downtime is really not known and it’s really not clear if PayPal is actually working on a fix to the problem. However, based on Google Trends, it appears to have been down for over 3 hours now.

PayPal Down

Currently, users are being greeted with the following error message when they are trying to make a payment:

Things don’t appear to be working at the moment. Please try again later

We at iLounge had some bills to pay via PayPal, but unfortunately, we got the same error too.

@PayPal @eBay is it me or is there an error on your end? Just trying to pay a seller. pic.twitter.com/1NB3k8M4y0 — Beeeefsupreme (@brettrymas) April 20, 2022

@PayPal Whats going on with your service? I’m trying to make a payment, got a limited time to do so, and keep running into this error on mobile and PC. pic.twitter.com/Z29kFuTjYv — Brandon Quarles (@BrandonQuarles) April 20, 2022

@CG_Trader your platform isn’t allowing for purchases to be made with PayPal. It redirects you to this error message: pic.twitter.com/EbYwy7wH3u — Me dicen Aru (@arbolito_gris) April 20, 2022

Trying to get Mad Max on GoG so I can have a copy WITHOUT Denuvo, keep getting this error.

fml

(logging onto Paypal via the main site first, which I can do without issue, does NOT stop this from occuring) pic.twitter.com/dG7ooL0vyV — Jack: The Happy-Go-Lucky Autist (@ChaosBahamut) April 20, 2022

@AskeBay @eBay_UK error on PayPal option being dropped from check out on multiple accounts. — MazCollect♀️🏳️‍🌈 (@mazcollects) April 20, 2022

PayPal asks customers to message them in private

It appears that PayPal is trying to identify the problem by asking their customers to directly message them with their registered PayPal email address.

Hi there! Thank you for contacting PayPal. Please send us a DM with more information and your registered email address for further assistance. ^RK https://t.co/MbymXn02mi — PayPal Support (@AskPayPal) April 20, 2022

Hi there, we understand that you have concerns regarding any issue with your PayPal account. Please send us a Direct Message with your detailed concern along with the registered email address to assist you further. Thank you! ^SAHU https://t.co/MbymXn02mi — PayPal Support (@AskPayPal) April 20, 2022

As this news is still developing, we will keep this article updated as soon as more information is available in regards to the downtime.