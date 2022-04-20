PayPal down: eBay payments not working for many

PayPal is down and users are currently facing problems when paying an invoice on eBay or directly via PayPal’s invoicing platform. According to many users on Twitter, PayPal is not working on eBay for them.
The reason in regards to the downtime is really not known and it’s really not clear if PayPal is actually working on a fix to the problem. However, based on Google Trends, it appears to have been down for over 3 hours now.
PayPal Down
Currently, users are being greeted with the following error message when they are trying to make a payment:
Things don’t appear to be working at the moment. Please try again later
We at iLounge had some bills to pay via PayPal, but unfortunately, we got the same error too.
PayPal asks customers to message them in private
It appears that PayPal is trying to identify the problem by asking their customers to directly message them with their registered PayPal email address.
As this news is still developing, we will keep this article updated as soon as more information is available in regards to the downtime.