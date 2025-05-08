PayPal to introduce contactless payment in Germany

PayPal recently announced a contactless payment platform for the iPhone in Germany.

Advertisements

The contactless payment will debut in the country and allow iPhone users to make a payment via tap-to-pay on their PayPal accounts. The move came right after the EU forced Apple to share its NFC chip technology with others through the Digital Markets Act. Users can make NFC transactions without the Wallet app or Apple Pay, and third-party services can now have tap-to-pay solutions on iPhones and similar devices.

Those in the EU can choose a default app for NFC payments, which makes the third-party services as seamless as Apple Pay. The company said that the NFC payment option will launch ‘in the coming weeks’, with Germany being the first test market. PayPal customers can initiate in-store payments where MasterCard is accepted. To encourage switching, PayPal has a cashback offer within the PayPal app for installment options.