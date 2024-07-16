News

PC emulator heading to iOS

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Retro PC emulator UTM SE has officially launched on Apple Vision Pro, the iPad, and the iPhone.

Advertisements

The first PC emulator for retro games is live on the App Store following April rule changes. While there are several emulators that have debuted on the platform, this is the first time a game engine has arrived. Turing Software’s UTM SE can run old and classic PC games and has been greenlighted by the review team. The only caveat is that the emulator does not have Windows, but rather a pre-built machine such as ArchLinux, Debian 11, FreeDos, macOS 9.2.1, and Windows XP.

Apple

UTM SE can be downloaded for free on the App Store and has a 1.7GB file size. visionOS 1.0, iPadOS 14, and iOS 14 are required for it to work. The emulator runs RISC-V, PPC, and x86 architectures and supports terminal versions and VGA mode.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone
More users notified by Apple of potential iPhone hack
1 Min Read
App Stores
Florida pulls digital driver license app from App Stores
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Save Up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 9 Models
2 Min Read
Refurbished versions of the USB-C Apple Pencil now offered in Canada and the U.S
Refurbished versions of the USB-C Apple Pencil now offered in Canada and the U.S
2 Min Read
Apple
Select iPhone and iMac models now have lower trade-in values
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max would be first to have a Tetraprism Camera 
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook
Eddy Cue and Tim Cook arrive in Sun Valley conference
1 Min Read
Suerte
New ‘Suerte’ Shot on iPhone ad emerges
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro officially available in other regions
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The M2 11-inch iPad Air with 1TB Storage is $75 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple launches Apple Watch for Kids page
1 Min Read
Lost your password?