PC emulator heading to iOS

Retro PC emulator UTM SE has officially launched on Apple Vision Pro, the iPad, and the iPhone.

The first PC emulator for retro games is live on the App Store following April rule changes. While there are several emulators that have debuted on the platform, this is the first time a game engine has arrived. Turing Software’s UTM SE can run old and classic PC games and has been greenlighted by the review team. The only caveat is that the emulator does not have Windows, but rather a pre-built machine such as ArchLinux, Debian 11, FreeDos, macOS 9.2.1, and Windows XP.

UTM SE can be downloaded for free on the App Store and has a 1.7GB file size. visionOS 1.0, iPadOS 14, and iOS 14 are required for it to work. The emulator runs RISC-V, PPC, and x86 architectures and supports terminal versions and VGA mode.